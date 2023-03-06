Domestic benchmarks opened higher on Monday, aided by a rise in high-weightage financial and information technology stocks after strong economic data from the United States and investment in the Adani group of companies boosted risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.85 per cent to 17,744.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.83 per cent to 60,309.16 in early trade.

All 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with financials and information technology adding 0.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

All the Adani group stocks advanced as well, extending gains after US boutique investment firm GQG Partners' $1.87 billion investment in the conglomerate on Thursday.

The investment spurred a broad-based rally on Friday with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex posting their best day in nearly four months.

The sentiment in domestic equities is also aided by an uptick in global equities after data showed the US services sector grew at a steady clip in February, indicating expansion of the economy in the first quarter of 2023.

Asian markets advanced on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.71 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Mahanagar Gas jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company acquired Unison Enviro for ₹531 crore.

Kansai Nerolac climbed over 2 per cent after approving the acquisition of 40 per cent of the total shareholding of Nerofix from Polygel for ₹37 crore.