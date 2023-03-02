US-based global equity investment firm GQG Partners has made investments worth ₹15,446 crore in four Adani group companies - Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises - through secondary market transactions.

On Thursday morning, block deals were seen in the four companies with major chunks of equity ranging from 2.5-4.1 percent changing hands on the bourses. The seller was an Adani group promoter entity, S.B. Adani Family Trust.

A release by the Adani Group said that the secondary market transactions have made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure. GQG made the investments through its Emerging Markets Equity Fund and International Opportunities Fund (which is distributed by Goldman Sachs).

