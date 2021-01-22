Sensex, Nifty open lower in line with other Asian bourses

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The BSE benchmark Sensex fell 152.69 points or 0.31 per cent to 49,472.07 in early trade on Friday, tracking subdued Asian markets.
Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to 14,590.35 in opening trade. On the Sensex chart, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were major laggards.
Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were top gainers.
On Thursday, the Sensex had dropped 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 49,624.76, and the Nifty had shed 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.
‘Stock market momentum is nothing spectacular’
Intra-day, the 30-share BSE Sensex had touched the 50,000-level for the first time ever on Thursday on growth optimism and global cues but succumbed to profit-booking in fag-end trade.
Asian shares were trading broadly lower in late afternoon deals on Friday, a day after hitting record highs.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,614.66 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 1.37 per cent to $55.40 per barrel.
Sensex surges past 50,000 as FPIs continue to binge on Indian equity
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...