Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as global markets recover; Fed in focus

Equity benchmarks rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors on the back of a rebound in global stock markets, as investors remained focussed on US Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose one per cent to 17,797, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.97 per cent at 59,712.10 in early trade.

The Nifty IT index, metals index and auto index were top gainers rising 1.8 per cent, 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Shares of Ircon International gained four per cent after winning an order worth ₹256 crore ($32.13 million).

Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading.