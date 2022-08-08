hamburger

Markets

Sensex, Nifty slip in opening trade tracking weak global cues

Reuters | Bengaluru, August 08 | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022

SBI share tanked 3% after the bank on Saturday missed estimates with a 6.7% fall in first-quarter net profit hit by investment losses

Benchmark indices were trading lower on Monday, weighed down by a fall in the country's top lender State Bank of India by nearly 3 per cent after weak quarterly earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.12 per cent at 17,376.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.11 per cent to 58,323.48 in early trade. Both the indices on Friday had logged their third straight weekly gain, advancing 1.4 per cent each.

Shares of State Bank of India were down after the bank on Saturday missed estimates with a 6.7 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit hit by investment losses.

The rupee opened lower against the dollar on Monday, tracking broad decline in Asian peers.

Equities in broader Asia were subdued on Monday following a solid U.S. payrolls data that pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

Published on August 08, 2022
stock market
BSE
NSE
State Bank of India
rupee
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you