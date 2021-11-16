Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower; Maruti Suzuki gains over 2%

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank despite a largely positive trend in global markets.
At 10.35 am, the 30-share index was trading 192.78 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 60,525.93. Similarly, the Nifty fell 45.25 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,064.20.
HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and PowerGrid.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex settled 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,718.71. Similarly, the Nifty rose 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to 18,109.45.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 424.74 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
"Market direction is likely to be influenced largely by global developments, particularly the market's response to rising inflation.
"US and European markets shrugging off the high US inflation rate of 6.2 per cent is very significant and this is likely to impart resilience to global equity markets in the short-term even while there is concern about elevated valuations in stock prices," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Back home in India, the RBI has again cautioned that stock prices in India are much higher judged by the traditional parameters of valuation. But the central bank is optimistic about the growth recovery underway in the Indian economy, he noted.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the US ended marginally lower in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.89 per cent to USD 82.78 per barrel.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...