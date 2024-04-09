Share market today: India's benchmark share indexes hit all-time highs on Tuesday, with the blue-chip Sensex rising above 75,000 for the first time, while the total market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies crossed 400 trillion rupees ($4.81 trillion).

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.40 per cent at 22,756.40 as of 10:45 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.46 per cent to 75,085.01. Both the benchmarks rose about 0.5 per cent at the open to hit record highs for the second straight session.

Meanwhile, the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies rose more than 400 trillion rupees on Monday.

"Most of the quarterly updates that have come, be it from lenders, auto makers, steel makers, real estate companies, they have been good, that's driving positivity in the market," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Tata Motors gained 1 per cent, leading auto stocks 0.3 per cent higher, after the company reported a quarterly rise in its Jaguar Land Rover's sales.

Realty stocks gained about 2 per cent, led by a 7 per cent jump in Godrej Properties to record high levels on higher March quarter sales.

Metal stocks gained 1.5 per cent, with 13 of the 15 constituents logging gains.

The rise in metal stocks followed a jump in industrial metal prices on expectations of a rebound in worldwide manufacturing, aided by strong data from the US, China and Germany last week..

IT stocks gained 1.2 per cent, rebounding from a 1 per cent drop in the last two sessions.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps each rose 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent. They have gained 8.1 per cent and 4.41 per cent, respectively, so far in April, recovering from a 4.42 per cent and 0.54 per cent drop in the previous month.

"The concerns over unsustainably high valuations in the segments still remain. Earnings will be key in distinguishing quality from momentum-driven names," Arihant Capital's Gandhi said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit