Sensex up 165 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,100

Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Wednesday amid volatility.

Market bounced back during the morning trade, after five consecutive sessions of losses, tracking mixed global cues as investors closely watched developments related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Indices extended gains in the first half.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,465.87, up 165.19 points or 0.29 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,733.37 and a low of 57,398.74. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,134.35, up 42.15 points or 0.25 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,220.70 and a low of 17,120.00.

Kotak Bank, Titan, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ONGC, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Bank, L&T and Grasim were the top laggards.

All in green

On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in the green with Realty, PSU Bank and Consumer Durables recording the highest gains.

Nifty Realty was up over 3 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables were trading over 1 per cent higher each.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices were also in the green, outperforming the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.75 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.20 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.38 per cent.

The volatility index softened 6.93 per cent to 24.81.