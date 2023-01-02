The first day of 2023 is likely to witness weak opening for domestic markets, trend from SGX Nifty indicates.

Analysts expect markets to remain range-bound with mixed macroeconomic data, Covid situation in China and global market trends sending confused signals.

Related Stories Index Outlook: 2023, a year to buy on dips Strong supports on the Sensex and Nifty can limit the downside and take them to new highs READ NOW

While GST collection and core output numbers remained robust, widening current accout deficit is a cause for conern, they added.

Related Stories Indices might see sideways crawl The PCR of Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank options show bearish bias READ NOW

“The market ended its three-week losing streak last week, with the sensex and Nifty both rising by 2%, but there was some profit-taking at higher levels. Volatility is likely to remain high amid the rise of Covid cases worldwide and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis,” said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

SGX Nifty at 18,170 indicates a gap down opening as Nifty futures on Friday closed at 18,206.85. Most global markets are closed on account of New Year. Analysts expect low volumes at the domestic bourses.

Related Stories Dollar to weaken in the short term The support at 102 is very crucial from where a reversal is possible READ NOW

In the near future, Modi’s government’s last budget session before the 2024 election, Q4 earnings, and the monthly auto sales number will be the key events that the market will be looking for in January 2023. Apart from that, crude oil prices and rupee movement will be other important factors, he added.

Related Stories ‘Current stock valuations high, offer low margin of safety’: Vinit Sambre of DSP MF Expert view. The noted fund manager talks about small- and mid-cap performance, earnings trajectory, top sector preferences and more READ NOW

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit