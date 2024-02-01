Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 1 February 2024
ALL UPDATES
- February 01, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for February 01, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- February 01, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Vardhman Textiles (₹428.25): BUY
The outlook is bullish. The stock has formed an inverted head and shoulder bullish reversal pattern. The strong 8 per cent surge on Wednesday breaking above the resistance at ₹418 confirms this pattern.
- February 01, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell, February 1, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- February 01, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Key Market Data: 31-01-2024
NIFTY SPOT 21725 +203(+0.95%)
NIFTY FUT.FEB. 21808 VS 21630
NIFTY PREMIUM FEB. +83 VS +108
BANKNIFTY SPOT 45996 (+1.39%)
BANKNIFTY FEB. 46324 VS 45671
FII DATA IN CRORE
CASH FII +1660 & DII +2542
INDEX FUT +801 STOCK FUT +3735
INDEX OPT -62503 STOCK OPT -738
FNO TOTAL NET -58703
\u0009
NIFTY HIGHEST OI (IN LACS)
CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
22500 -99, 23000 -36,
22200 -72, 22000 -22,
PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
21500 -86, 21000 -32,
21000 -70, 20500 -25,
NIFTY HIGHEST OI ADD (IN LACS)
CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
22500 +27, 23000 +03,
21900 +21, 23100 +01,
PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
21500 +44, 20000 +03,
21000 +23, 21700 +02,
HIGHEST OI BANKNIFTY (IN LACS) WEEKLY
CALL PUT
48000 +09, 42000 +09,
HIGHEST OI ADD TODAY (IN LACS) WEEKLY
CALL PUT
50000 +05, 46000 +07,
PUT CALL RATIO
NIFTY – 0.92
BANKNIFTY-0.80
INDIA VIX
16.05 VS 16.10
NSE ADV/DEC. DATA
Advances +1700
Declines -836
Unchang. 102
52-WK H/L(NSE)
HIGH- +237, LOW- -11,
FNO BAN STK 01-Feb.(OI%)
ZEEL 91
SAIL 100
- February 01, 2024 06:44
Stock Market Live Today: Volatility strikes Asian markets amid Wall Street decline and Fed’s stance
On Thursday, Asian stocks displayed a mixed performance in response to the declines on Wall Street, prompted by the US Federal Reserve’s indication of requiring more time before implementing interest rate cuts.
During early trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index recorded a 0.80 per cent decline, or 289.27 points, trading at 35,997.44, while the broader Topix index slipped by 0.78 per cent, or 19.93 points, reaching 2,531.17. South Korea’s KOSPI exhibited a 0.77 per cent increase, or 19.24 points, trading at 2,516.33. Conversely, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index experienced a notable 1.22 percent decline, or 93.80 points, reaching 7,586.90.
The previous session on Wall Street concluded with significant decreases, with the S&P 500 falling by 1.6 per cent to 4,845.65. The Dow registered a 0.8 per cent drop, settling at 38,150.30, while the Nasdaq, dominated by tech stocks, experienced a sharp 2.2 per cent decline, reaching 15,164.01.
The Federal Reserve, in its fourth consecutive meeting, opted to keep interest rates unchanged, signalling a potential move towards future cuts, although not anticipated before May at the earliest. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell conveyed that a reduction in interest rates in March was improbable.
