  • February 01, 2024 07:00

    Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for February 01, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

    Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI

  • February 01, 2024 07:00

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Vardhman Textiles (₹428.25): BUY

    The outlook is bullish. The stock has formed an inverted head and shoulder bullish reversal pattern. The strong 8 per cent surge on Wednesday breaking above the resistance at ₹418 confirms this pattern.

  • February 01, 2024 06:58

    Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell, February 1, 2024

    Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.

  • February 01, 2024 06:54

    Stock Market Live Today: Key Market Data: 31-01-2024

    NIFTY SPOT 21725 +203(+0.95%)

    NIFTY FUT.FEB. 21808 VS 21630 

    NIFTY PREMIUM FEB. +83 VS +108 

    BANKNIFTY SPOT 45996 (+1.39%) 

    BANKNIFTY FEB. 46324 VS 45671 

    FII DATA IN CRORE 

    CASH FII +1660 & DII +2542 

    INDEX FUT +801 STOCK FUT +3735 

    INDEX OPT -62503 STOCK OPT -738 

    FNO TOTAL NET -58703 

    NIFTY HIGHEST OI (IN LACS) 

    CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB. 

    22500 -99, 23000 -36, 

    22200 -72, 22000 -22, 

    PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB. 

    21500 -86, 21000 -32, 

    21000 -70, 20500 -25, 

    NIFTY HIGHEST OI ADD (IN LACS) 

    CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB. 

    22500 +27, 23000 +03, 

    21900 +21, 23100 +01, 

    PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB. 

    21500 +44, 20000 +03, 

    21000 +23, 21700 +02, 

    HIGHEST OI BANKNIFTY (IN LACS) WEEKLY 

    CALL PUT 

    48000 +09, 42000 +09, 

    HIGHEST OI ADD TODAY (IN LACS) WEEKLY 

    CALL PUT 

    50000 +05, 46000 +07, 

    PUT CALL RATIO 

    NIFTY – 0.92 

    BANKNIFTY-0.80 

    INDIA VIX 

    16.05 VS 16.10 

    NSE ADV/DEC. DATA 

    Advances +1700 

    Declines -836 

    Unchang. 102 

    52-WK H/L(NSE) 

    HIGH- +237, LOW- -11, 

    FNO BAN STK 01-Feb.(OI%) 

    ZEEL 91 

    SAIL 100 

  • February 01, 2024 06:44

    Stock Market Live Today: Volatility strikes Asian markets amid Wall Street decline and Fed’s stance

    On Thursday, Asian stocks displayed a mixed performance in response to the declines on Wall Street, prompted by the US Federal Reserve’s indication of requiring more time before implementing interest rate cuts. 

    During early trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index recorded a 0.80 per cent decline, or 289.27 points, trading at 35,997.44, while the broader Topix index slipped by 0.78 per cent, or 19.93 points, reaching 2,531.17. South Korea’s KOSPI exhibited a 0.77 per cent increase, or 19.24 points, trading at 2,516.33. Conversely, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index experienced a notable 1.22 percent decline, or 93.80 points, reaching 7,586.90.

    The previous session on Wall Street concluded with significant decreases, with the S&P 500 falling by 1.6 per cent to 4,845.65. The Dow registered a 0.8 per cent drop, settling at 38,150.30, while the Nasdaq, dominated by tech stocks, experienced a sharp 2.2 per cent decline, reaching 15,164.01.

    The Federal Reserve, in its fourth consecutive meeting, opted to keep interest rates unchanged, signalling a potential move towards future cuts, although not anticipated before May at the earliest. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell conveyed that a reduction in interest rates in March was improbable.

