Data Patterns (India) Ltd, the Chennai-based Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider, reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit to ₹51 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 as against ₹33 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue increased by 26 per cent to ₹140 crore (₹111 crore).

The company has orders on hand worth ₹975 crore--it was ₹924 crore on April 1, 2023, the company said in a press release.

The increase in PAT was due to sustained EBITDA margin, which was in line with the guidance and is also due to other income of ₹11 crore. Increase in the revenue was in line with the projection and based on the order book. “We have given guidance of 20-25 per cent growth in top line for the year,” Venkata Subramanian Venkatachalam, CFO, Data Patterns, told businessline..

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns, said it was yet another successful quarter in-line with the company’s expectations. “Looking ahead, we are committed to ongoing investments in product development to seize the broader opportunities presented by the Government of India’s Defense program,” he said.

The company’s stock price on the NSE was trading at ₹1,949, up by 2.28 per cent.