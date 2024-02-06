February 06, 2024 07:22

Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has reported a whopping 61 per cent increase in its net profit at ₹580 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared with ₹361 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of better operating performance amid a modest rise in revenue.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by about 3 per cent at ₹9,273 crore ( ₹9,030 crore). However, its EBITDA was significantly higher at ₹1,114 crore in Q3FY24 against ₹797 crore in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin was strong at 12 per cent against 8.8 per cent. The company has maintained a double-digit percentage EBITDA in all three quarters of this fiscal