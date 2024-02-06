Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 6 February 2024.
- February 06, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Key markets data as of February 5
05-February: Prov Cash: Rs.crs
FII’s: +519 (14,276-13,757)
DII’s: -1,189 (11,869-13,058)
FIIs YTD cumulative Flows as of today (INR Cr.): -23,462.28 (Primary + Secondary)
Today’s Cash Vol: INR 1615Bn vs INR 1570Bn on previous trading day (+3%)
Large Blocks Reported in the Market today:
44.03mn NHPC Ltd (485 cr), 1.72mn Pidilite Industries Ltd (438 cr), 12.43mn Indian Renewable Energy Develo (251 cr), 8.32mn Jio Financial Services Ltd (237 cr), 2.54mn Tata Motors Ltd (235 cr), 11.59mn SJVN Ltd (184 cr), 8.24mn NBCC India Ltd (144 cr), 962k HDFC Bank Ltd (139 cr), 2.62mn One 97 Communications Ltd (116 cr), 1.00mn Axis Bank Ltd (108 cr), 7.63mn India Grid Trust (102 cr), 45.63mn Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (91 cr)
- February 06, 2024 07:22
Stocks to Watch: Ashok Leyland posts 61% rise in Q3 net at ₹580 crore
Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has reported a whopping 61 per cent increase in its net profit at ₹580 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared with ₹361 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of better operating performance amid a modest rise in revenue.
The company’s revenue from operations grew by about 3 per cent at ₹9,273 crore ( ₹9,030 crore). However, its EBITDA was significantly higher at ₹1,114 crore in Q3FY24 against ₹797 crore in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin was strong at 12 per cent against 8.8 per cent. The company has maintained a double-digit percentage EBITDA in all three quarters of this fiscal
- February 06, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Inflation, US election to drive 2024 markets: JPMorgan trader survey
Inflation and the U.S. presidential election will be the biggest drivers of global markets this year, while liquidity challenges are a growing focus, according to traders surveyed by JPMorgan.
Some 27% of traders see inflation as having the biggest impact, followed by 20% for the November election, the survey published on Tuesday showed.
Bonds and equities rallied late last year on hopes that slowing inflation would prompt hefty central bank rate cuts this year. But those bets have been scaled back, with Friday’s blowout U.S. jobs data prompting the biggest sell-off in U.S Treasuries since September. - Reuters
- February 06, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI may enhance large-cap stocks categorisation
Capital market regulator SEBI will soon widen the ambit of large, mid and small cap stocks based on their market capitalistion after the dizzying rally in equity markets last year.
Mutual funds have moved SEBI to enhance the large-cap classification from top-100 companies in terms of market capitalisation to 125. Subsequently, mid-cap will now be from 126 th stock to 276 th against the current practice of 101 to 250, while stocks from 277 will be termed as small-caps
- February 06, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Paytm Payments Bank: Continued regulatory lapses drew stringent RBI action
As more details surface around the reasons for Reserve Bank of India taking stringent action against Paytm Payments Bank, doubts thicken around the possibilities of the bank fudging its user base details and acting in a manner non-complaint to its licensing requirements. According to highly placed sources aware of the matter, while Paytm Payments Bank boasts of 330 million wallet users only 20 million may be active wallet users of the payments bank, while 310 million may have been redundant accounts.
- February 06, 2024 07:07
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil prices mostly flat as Blinken’s Middle East visit assessed
Oil prices were little moved in early trading on Tuesday, as market participants assessed a visit to the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a ceasefire offer in the region.
Blinken met Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler on Monday. Palestinians hope the visit will clinch a truce before a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah, a border city where about half the Gaza Strip population is sheltering.
Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $77.97 a barrel as of 00:01 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged down 3 cents to $72.75. Both contracts gained nearly 1% on Monday, rising for the first time in four sessions. - Reuters
- February 06, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Prabhudas Lilladher - Divgi (Buy)
We cut our FY24/25/26E EPS by 9/15/11 per cent, to factor in headwinds at legacy business and slower than expected ramp-up of the EV segment. Divgi Torqtransfer’s revenue was below our estimates (by 12 per cent), led by weakness across segments except components. Divgi noted that it lost ₹16 crore in revenue due to market headwinds at its principal customer accounts (Transfer case / EV / Defense).
- February 06, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Elara Securities - Kaynes Tech (Accumulate)
Kaynes Technology Q3 revenue surged 76 per cent y-o-y to ₹510 crore, 10 per cent higher than our estimates. Revenue was led by healthy B2B demand and strong order backlog. Revenue from the industrials segment spiked 217 per cent y-o-y to ₹270 crore on rising import substitution in the EV space.
- February 06, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: February 6, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- February 06, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Cummins India (₹2,349.7)
Cummins India’s stock surpassed the key-level of ₹2,000 in early January. Post this move, it has been steadily appreciating. But over the past few sessions, the stock was facing a hurdle at ₹2,300. But Cummins broke out of this on Monday.
- February 06, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for February 06, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- February 06, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live Today: Downward trend: Asian stocks open in the red
On Tuesday, Asian stocks opened on a negative note following declines on Wall Street. The early trade saw Japan’s Nikkei 225 index down by 0.59%, or 213.31 points, at 36,140.85, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.65%, or 16.55 points, to 2,540.16. In South Korea, the KOSPI dropped 0.85%, or 22.15 points, to 2,569.16, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.72%, or 54.60 points, to 7,571.30.
The previous day, Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected speculations of imminent rate cuts. Investors also assessed a mixed bag of U.S. earnings reports, leading to a 0.71% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (274.30 points, closing at 38,380.12), a 0.32% decline in the S&P 500 (15.80 points, closing at 4,942.81), and a 0.20% decrease in the Nasdaq Composite (31.28 points, closing at 15,597.68).
