Should we blame market fall on algo trades?

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
As the markets world over crashed and ‘entered into bear territory’, a lot of marketmen took to blaming it on pre-programmed trading or automated trading using various algorithms, famously known as algo trades.
Across the globe, even in the so-called developed markets, trading was halted last week on a few occasions, as the benchmark indices hit the prescribed lower circuit. In India too, for the first time since 2008, trading was halted on Friday but bounced back sharply after trading resumed subsequently.
What is algo trade?
Algorithmic trades are orders executed on the exchange platform by computers, without much manual intervention through a programme designed by the investor. In India, algo trades were introduced in 2009. Since then, they have seen sharp rise in interest from large domestic and foreign institutions, who trade on proprietary books.
Currently, about 40 per cent of trades are happening through algorithm-based trading on the NSE.
Some algo trades involve manual intervention, but big investors mostly use zero-touch algos, which use pre-set technical levels (such as moving averages, RSI, etc) fundamental/quantitative indicators (profit margin, P/E Ratio, EPS, etc) or arbitrage opportunities (between futures and spot price) in the market. The main reason why they use zero-touch algo trading is that it eliminates emotional quotient of traders and hence execution of trades will be without any bias.
So, can algo trades influence the direction of the markets? If one believes that a huge set of predetermined orders could trigger panic selling, there would also always be a counter-party army of algos, who would resort to aggressive buying through programmed trades. That should in effect act as a counter to aggressive selling. Besides, none of the exchanges indicate any systemic risk on recent fall. That means, that execution has happened smoothly for both sellers and buyers, going against the theory of one-sided algo-trade triggered sell-offs.
This recent sell-off is mainly due to the fear of business loss on coronavirus and no one knows how big and long this will impact the economy. Virtual bans on business meetings, travelling, mall visits, etc will have far-reaching consequences. And that fear is real, and hence the big fall.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...