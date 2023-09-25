Shreeji Translogistics Limited’s shares were up by 1.60 per cent after the company announced the extension of its collaboration with DHL Express (India) Pvt. Ltd. The agreement encompasses the handling of courier cargo services originating from Bangalore.

This agreement positions the company to broaden its reach and capabilities, utilising its network and resources to meet the evolving needs of the logistics sector, per Shreeji Translogistics.

The management team of Shreeji Translogistics Limited, said, “As we embark on this contract, we are excited about the opportunities it brings for mutual growth and success. We will continue to offer comprehensive courier and cargo services, including express delivery, package tracking, and secure handling, ensuring that DHL customers receive the highest level of service. We thank DHL for showing their trust and support in us and look forward to delivering remarkable logistics solutions and upholding our reputation as a distinguished and leading provider of custom bonded trucking services.”

The shares were up by 1.60 per cent to Rs 65.44 at 10.30 am on the BSE.