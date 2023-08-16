Simplex Infrastructures’ shares went up by 6 per cent after the company reported a 48 per cent profit increase for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, at ₹150.10 crore compared to ₹100.84 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were down by 19 per cent to ₹398.87 crore compared to ₹498.30 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 54 per cent compared to ₹9.68 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares went up by 6 per cent to ₹58 at 2.50 pm on Wednesday on the BSE.

