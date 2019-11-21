Markets

Singapore's Wilmar eyes regulators' approval for China IPO in early 2020

Reuters SINGAPORE | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

Singapore agribusiness Wilmar International hopes to receive regulatory approval early next year for the initial public offering of its China business, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings (YKA), it said on Thursday.

Wilmar, which is valued at more than $19 billion, had announced its intention to list the business in 2017, after having shelved plans for a roughly $3-billion listing of its Chinese unit in Hong Kong in 2009.

“Regarding YKA IPO, we are waiting for approval from the Chinese regulators and we hope to receive it by early 2020,” Wilmar said in an emailed response to a Reuters query on the IPO status.

In August, the company said it had applied to list the business on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Wilmar counts China, where it has more than 300 plants and a wide marketing and distribution network, as a major market.

Published on November 21, 2019
China
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupee slips 8 paise to 71.89 against USD in early trade