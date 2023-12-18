Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said its association with Swiss and Spanish financial market infrastructure operator SIX, to modernise the latter’s post-trade platform for the Swiss market, has resulted in a resilient and robust post-trade market infrastructure, and has accelerated SIX’ journey to becoming a key player in the global securities services industry.

The new system enables customisation of post-trade processes individually, giving each business greater flexibility and agility to meet differing market requirements across the world, a release by TCS said.

SIX’s core platform, originally built by TCS in the 90s, was one of the world’s first online real-time settlement systems. The technology company has worked in close collaboration with SIX and technology providers to design an innovative transformation strategy and a modern open systems environment.

The TCS stock inched up by 0.77 per cent on the BSE, to trade at ₹3,889.80 as of 11:37 am on Monday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit