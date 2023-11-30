SJVN Limited has synchronized the Second Unit of the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) with the National Grid, in compliance with regulatory requirements. Located on the River Tons in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, NMHEP is a Run of the River project with two generating units. The first unit commenced commercial operation on the 24th of the current month.

The project is expected to generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually. SJVN has constructed a 37 km 220 KV Transmission Line for power evacuation. Following commissioning, the state of Uttarakhand will receive 12 per cent of free electricity as royalty, and Project Affected Families will receive an equivalent of the cost of 100 units of electricity per month for ten years.

The project aims to contribute to overall development, including infrastructure and employment generation in the region. SJVN, a Power CPSU, is dedicated to supporting the energy goals of the Government of India, with a mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and a shared vision of 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

However, the company’s shares fell 1.53 per cent to ₹83.07 at 12.25 pm on the BSE.