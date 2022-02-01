Something for every sector: WhiteOak Capital

Chennai, February 1

The Union Budget has something for every sector, said Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management.

Likewise, the Government announced the creation of a thematic fund for sunrise sectors. The supportive policy actions will help provide funding for these important sectors of tomorrow. Market borrowing through green bonds for mobilising resources for green Infrastructure is also a welcome step.

The decision on dense charging infra and swappable batteries will help drive growth in data centers and energy storage systems. The PLI scheme for design-led manufacturing will help build a strong ecosystem for 5G networks, he added.