SpiceJet has raised an additional ₹316 crore, bringing its total investments to ₹1,060 crore under a preferential issue.

As per the regulatory filing, the company’s preferential allotment committee board convened on February 21, 2024, and approved the allotment of 4.01 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to two investors, including Aries Opportunities Fund Ltd.

Additionally, the committee sanctioned the allotment of 2.31 crore warrants, offering the option to apply for and be allotted an equivalent number of equity shares, to four investors, including Elara India Opportunities Fund Ltd.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, commented, “This significant capital infusion reaffirms investor confidence in SpiceJet’s growth prospects and strengthens our financial position for the future. With this additional funding, we are well-equipped to pursue our expansion plans and enhance our operational capabilities.”

“The overwhelming response that we have received from investors has been incredibly encouraging. It has broadened our perspective on the potential opportunities ahead,” Singh added.

At close, SpiceJet stock surged 2.39 per cent to ₹67.15 on the BSE.