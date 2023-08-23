Star Housing Finance has obtained a term loan of Rs. 50 crore from the State Bank of India.

The funds from this term loan will be utilised to support onward lending within Star HFL’s operational areas, with a specific focus on facilitating credit access for individuals belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) segments, enabling them to achieve homeownership.

It is expected to significantly enhance the company’s liability program, complement asset growth, and play a pivotal role in advancing the cause of homeownership for aspiring borrowers seeking to own their homes.

However, the shares were down by 0.22 per cent to Rs 60.17 at 1.56 p.m. on the BSE.