‘Start-ups should go for IPO to address cash crunch’

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Infosys’ co-founder and Axilor Ventures Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan has made a strong case for start-ups to think of ‘initial public offering’ to tide over the fund crunch and provide longevity to their fledgling enterprises.
“Start-ups are hesitant to do IPO, which is not difficult. My biggest issue with the start-up ecosystem today is that they are not doing an IPO. Let the Indian public own these companies. They should get the wealth being created,” he said while inaugurating the fifth edition of the two-day ‘Seeding Kerala’ being organised by the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) here on Friday.
“India has $2 trillion of wealth in private hands. Less than one per cent is invested in the start-up ecosystem. We need HNIs’ money going into start-ups,” he said.
Gopalakrishnan advised start-ups to take minimum funds from angel investors, friends and families. They have to create a minimum viable product, and establish unit economics and a profitable model, he underlined.
Noting that the Kerala community is innovative, entrepreneurial and action-oriented, he opined that the start-up ecosystem in Kerala has started getting recognition for its innovation, ideas and path-breaking initiatives.
“Studies have shown that the MSME sector is the backbone of any economy. Over 60 per cent of jobs are created through them. Interestingly, the maximum number of jobs are created in the first five years of the business of the start-ups. We want a large number of MSMEs,” he stressed.
M Sivasankar, Principal Secretary (Electronics and IT), Government of Kerala, who presided over the function, said, “One of the ways to address scarcity of fund is to tap the funds from the alumni meet of engineering batches. Besides, we need to create networks of people, who believe in Kerala to invest.”
Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, said India is the third-largest ecosystem for start-ups. “We have close to around 28,000 start-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and 60 per cent of them are located in three of four cities. This shows the high growth of non-Indian industries, which play a pivotal role in growing such ecosystem,” he said.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...