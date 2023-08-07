August 07, 2023 16:43

The rupee gained 5 paise to close at 82.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities.

However, sustained foreign fund outflows and a stronger American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.73 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.71 to 82.77 in day trade.

The rupee finally settled 5 paise higher at 82.76 (provisional), against the previous close of 82.81 on Friday.