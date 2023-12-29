December 29, 2023 16:12

India’s benchmark indexes ended 2023 on a sour note on Friday, snapping a five-session rally due to a drop in financial and energy companies, but ended higher for an eighth straight year.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.22% lower at 21,731.40 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.23% down at 72,240.26 points -- both only slightly shy of the record highs hit in the previous session.

The Nifty has jumped over 20% in 2023 and the Sensex has risen nearly 19% to log their best years since 2021 and second-best since 2017, powered by sustained domestic mutual fund inflows, the return of foreign buying, better-than-expected macroeconomic growth and steady corporate earnings.

That also helped the small- and mid-cap indexes outperform the large-caps with surges of about 56% and 47%, respectively, this year.

Both indexes rose to fresh record highs on Friday. The Nifty and Sensex however, after posting record highs in the past two sessions, were weighed down by a pullback in financials.