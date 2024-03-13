March 13, 2024 09:08

Focus Today – Both India and US reported slightly above expected Feb, Inflation data. UK – GDP and IIP data to be released today. US Feb CPI at 3.2% -expectation 3.1% (Previous month 3.1%) and core CPI 3.8% -expectation 3.7% (previous month 3.9%). US Vix (Volatility Index ) declined 10% to below 14. Domestic –February CPI reported at 5.09% - expectation 5.04%. Copper price 2-month high.

Market trend Today – Market trend Today – Rally in the global markets, slightly above expected both US and domestic inflation print, expectation of US Fed to cut interest rate and strong FIIs and DIIs buying interest, may open domestic market on a positive note. U.S. stocks ended up to 1.5% higher on Tuesday, propelled by mega-cap technology stocks (Nvidia gained 7%) even amid concerns that a marginally hotter-than-expected February inflation. Investors digested after reporting marginally increased both CPI and core CPI data. Market sentiment boosted after the market is analysing the super core data which focuses on the price of services and excludes energy and housing. Super core CPI rose 4.3%, coming down from 6.1% a year earlier. As a result, US Vix (Volatility Index) declined nearly 10% to close at below 14. Gift Nifty is flat to positive. –Yesterday, Nifty ended on a flat note while underperformance is seen in small and mid-cap stocks. Nifty 500 stocks’ advance decline ratio was 1:4. FIIs were net buyers over Rs14000cr while DIIs net buyers nearly Rs20000cr this month. IT stocks may be positive after US based Oracle Inc reported impressive quarterly results and smart rally global IT major index Nasdaq Composite. Metal stocks may be positive as Copper price surged to 2-month high on LME.

Oil Price Update – Oil advanced 1% to $83/bbl after four days of losses as an industry report pointed to shrinking US crude inventories. On the other hand, OPEC cuts and OPEC revealed no changes to the group’s demand forecasts for this year.

Gold Price Update – Gold snapped nine days of record-breaking gains as underlying US inflation topped forecasts for a second month in February, reinforcing the Fed’s cautious approach to cutting interest rates. Gold declined 1% to $2154/ounce

NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK

· NIFTY-50 has maintained to hold its last week low of 22,200 despite the broader market weakness and breakdown below could trigger sharp profit booking in index pivotal.

· On the higher side the double top at 22,500 levels would act as swift resistance while on the downside the support at 20 day average has moved higher to 22,200 levels.

· RSI has reversed trending below the average line and we could expect some retracement to test the lower band of the range.

· Highest call OI has moved to 22,500 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 22,000 for the weekly expiry

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

· BANK NIFTY once again failed to cross 48,000 levels led by sharp profit booking in PSU banks and witnessed pressure to decline from the day high.

· The lower support average has been held near to 46,800 levels while on the higher side 48,100 will be a resistance and breakout level.

· RSI is piercing below the average line near which indicates the negative momentum to continue for the next few days.

· Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 48,000 levels while on the downside put OI is at 47,000 levels for the weekly expiry.