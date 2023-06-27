The Indian equity market will be shut on Thursday for local religious holiday, Bakrid, instead of Wednesday as earlier scheduled, the stock exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.

The equity market will trade as normal on Wednesday.

The expiry date for futures and options trading for June contracts is now revised to June 28 from June 29 earlier, the NSE stock exchange said.

The change comes after the Maharashtra State government changed the holiday date late evening on Monday. Mumbai, India's financial capital, is located in Maharashtra.