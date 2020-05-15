16.5% interim: Hindustan Zinc gets nod

The board of Hindustan Zinc (HZL), a subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved an interim dividend of ₹16.5 an equity share for FY20 amounting to ₹6,972 crore. Vedanta owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the Centre retains a 29.54 per cent stake.

Hindustan Zinc is one of the largest integrated producers of zinc and lead and a leading producer of silver.