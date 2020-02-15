40 companies to turn ex-dividend on Tuesday

Over 40 companies will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Investors wishing to receive dividend from the companies need to own them by Monday. Among the companies are Alkyl Amine (₹10/share), Amrutanjan (₹1.55), CESC (₹20), Container Corporation (₹0.75), DCM Shriram (₹5), Fine Organic Industries (₹4), Kajaria Ceramics (₹3), Lux Industries (₹10), MRF (₹3), Nalco (₹1.5), NMDC (₹5.29), Page Ind (₹58), Sundaram Finance (₹10), Torrent Power (₹11.60) and Visaka Ind (₹10).