Aarti Drugs Limited’s shares increased by 16.30 per cent, following the recent announcement of the company’s equity share buyback.

In the Board meeting held on July 21, 2023, Aarti Drugs Limited approved the buyback of 6,65,000 Equity Shares, representing 0.72 per cent of the existing paid-up capital, for ₹ 900 per equity share. The actual number of securities bought back will be intimated post-buyback.

The shares went up by 16.30 per cent to Rs. 593.85 at 11:11 a.m. on BSE.