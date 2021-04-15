AB Capital plans IPO of its arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

The Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Capital has approved sale of 28,50,880 equity shares of its subsidiary Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC through initial public offering.

However, the company has not decided the final date of the issue and the price at which the share of Rs 5 face value will be sold.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has paid-up share capital 28,80,00,000 equity shares.