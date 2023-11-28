ABB India Ltd. introduced the ABB Ability SmartMaster, an asset performance management platform designed for the verification and condition monitoring of instrumentation and field devices across various industries in India. The platform remotely collects, analyses, and verifies diagnostic data from instruments without disrupting ongoing measurement tasks.

The company reported, It is compatible with a variety of ABB and third-party instruments, including flow metres, level metres, temperature, and pressure sensors. SmartMaster, available as an on-premise or cloud-based solution, delivers a fleet-level overview from the field directly to the user’s mobile device.

Jacques Mulbert, Division President at ABB Measurement & Analytics, said, “With hundreds of field devices working in the background, optimal performance is impossible to achieve without digital service technology. The ABB Ability SmartMaster connects the physical and digital worlds, ensuring that instruments perform optimally.”

The shares were up by 0.75 per cent to ₹4227 at 1.34 pm on the BSE.