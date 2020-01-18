Stocks

Accel to acquire 75 per cent equity in Computer Factory (India)

| Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 18, 2020

Accel has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 75 per cent (or 8.25 lakh shares) equity capital of Computer Factory (India) Private Limited for ₹3 crore.

Following the acquisition, Computer Factory will become a subsidiary of the company. Shares of Accel closed flat at ₹5.93 on the BSE.

Published on January 18, 2020
Accel Ltd
