Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name Adani Energy Solutions Step-Thirteen Ltd (AESSTL).

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, its authorised and paid-up share capital amounts to ₹1 lakh each.

The subsidiary is a transmission service provider (electric utilities) and is yet to commence operations.

The Adani Energy Solutions stock traded at ₹1,070.10 on the NSE, up by 0.80 per cent as of 1.23 pm on Monday.

