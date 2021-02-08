Adani Enterprises hits 52-week high post stake acquisition in MIAL

Shares of Adani Enterprises Limited hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday after Adani Airports, subsidiary of the company, completed the acquisition of 23.5 per cent stake in Mumbai Airport.

At 11:24 am, Adani Enterprise was trading at ₹625.10 on the BSE, up ₹29.55 or 4.96 per cent. It hit a 52-week high ₹638.05. It opened at ₹606, as against previous day’s close of ₹595.55.

On the NSE, the company was trading at ₹625.60, up ₹30.25 or 5.08 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹638.00.

The Adani group on February 6 had announced that it had completed the acquisition of 23.5 per cent of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from ACSA Global Limited (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius) Limited (Bidvest).

“In continuation of our earlier intimation dated 31st August 2020, we would like to inform that Adani Airport Holdings Limited (“AAHL”) the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airports business and a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited has acquired 23.5 per cent equity stake i.e. 28,20,00,000 (Twenty Eight Crores Twenty Lakhs) Equity Shares of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) of Mumbai International Airport Limited (“MIAL”) from ACSA Global Limited (“ACSA”) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius) Limited (“Bidvest”),” the company had said in a regulatory filing.