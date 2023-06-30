Around 3 per cent of the equity of Adani Transmission worth Rs 2,633 crore changed hands on a block trade in Friday morning deals at Rs 797.85 on the NSE, sending the stock down over 6 per cent.

Sources said the promoter family was the seller and the buyer was likely to be boutique investment firm GQG Partners.

Earlier this month, shareholders approved a Rs 8,500-crore fund-raising proposal through a qualified institutional placement. On Wednesday, Adani group promoter entities sold small stakes in Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy for Rs 5,244 crore. The buyers were Goldman Sachs, GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and the Abu Dhabi-based investment firm International Holding Company.

At 11.45 am shares of Adani Transmission were trading 5.4 per cent lower at Rs 775.95 on the NSE.