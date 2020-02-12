Stocks

Agri derivatives exchange NCDEX files for IPO

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Plans fresh issue of equity shares of ₹100 crore; existing investors to make full/partial exit

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), the country’s largest agri derivatives exchange, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO).

Besides a fresh issue of equity shares of ₹100 crore, the proposed IPO will also help key investors get an exit/partial exit through an offer of sale of 1.45 crore shares of the exchange.

Selling shareholders

The selling shareholders include Build India Capital Advisors LLP, Canara Bank, Investcorp Private Equity Fund I (formerly IDFC Private Equity Fund III), Punjab National Bank, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd and NABARD.

NCDEX has maintained its leadership position since 2005 in the agricultural commodity derivatives market in terms of average daily turnover by value (ADTV), said the IPO prospectus.

In FY19, it had a market share of 81.5 per cent in the agricultural commodity segment, based on an average daily turnover ( by value).

Published on February 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Goldiam International's buyback, results in focus