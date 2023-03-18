Hedge fund Ahan-I Ltd on Friday divested a 1.5 per cent stake in pharmaceutical company Biocon for ₹380 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, Ahan-I Ltd offloaded 1,89,28,363 equity shares, amounting to a 1.57 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹200.74 apiece, taking the aggregate value to ₹379.96 crore.

As of the December quarter, Ahan-I Ltd owned a 2.15 per cent stake in the company, as per the shareholding data showed with the bourse.

On Friday, shares of Biocon plunged 6.27 per cent to close at ₹207.95 per share on the NSE.

Vanguard Group buys Delhivery

In a separate bulk deal, Vanguard Group bought shares in supply chain company Delhivery for ₹309 crore through open market transactions.

Vanguard total international stock index fund and Vanguard emerging markets stock index fund A series of VEIF purchased shares in the company. These funds are managed by the US-based Vanguard Group.

Vanguard total international stock index fund and Vanguard emerging markets stock index fund A series of VEIF bought a total of 95.60 lakh shares in the firm, as per the data available with the NSE.

The shares were acquired at an average price of ₹323.07 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 308.87 crore.

The sellers of the shares are -- Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte and Internet Fund III Pte Ltd (fund managed by Tiger Global Management) sold a total of 94.40 lakh equity shares in the price range of ₹320.83-₹321.21 per share.

Shares of Delhivery fell 2.99 per cent to settle at ₹321.45 on NSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit