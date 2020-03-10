Ahluwalia Contracts bags orders worth ₹129 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has secured new orders aggregating to ₹129 crore for electrical works of medical college at Koriyawas, Mohinder Garh, Haryana, from Haryana PWD B&R. It also bagged another work order of ₹532 crore for construction of steel and structure non-resident building using pre-engineers construction technology including development of area and all services on EPC basis at KG Marg (Near Asia House) and Africa Avenue, Near Sarojini Nagar Depot, New Delhi, from CPWD, New Delhi. The total order inflow during the FY 2019- 20 stands at ₹3,900.96 crore, the company said in a release to the exchanges. Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts slipped 1.91 per cent at ₹321.10 on the BSE.