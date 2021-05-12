Stocks

Akshya Tritiya: No extension of timing

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 12, 2021

There will not be any extended trading session on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE for Gold ETF on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 14. Every year, exchanges extend trading till 7 pm for investors to invest in Gold Exchange Traded Fund on Akshya Tritiya day, which is considered to be auspicious for investments in gold in a belief that it brings prosperity according to Hindu calendar. However, this year, due to Covid pandemic, exchanges preferred to have normal trading (i.e. till 3.30 pm) hours and will not allow any extended trading.

Published on May 12, 2021

