Stocks

Alphageo bags contract from Vedanta for seismic data services

| Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

Alphageo (India) Limited has been awarded a contract from Vedanta Limited for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition services in Assam for an estimated contract value of ₹184 crore (inclusive of taxes).

Shares of Alphageo (India) closed at ₹205.30 on Thursday, up 3.63 per cent from its previous close, on the BSE.

Published on February 27, 2020
Vedanta Ltd
Alphageo (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European stocks slide again on pandemic fears