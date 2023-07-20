Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. witnessed a 3.33 per cent decrease in its share price, reaching ₹623.50. The drop occurred in the aftermath of Clarios ARBL Holdings selling 14 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital of the company in the open market. With this, Clarios has completely exited the company.

The share went down by 3.33 per cent to ₹623.50 at 10:36 a.m. on BSE.

On Wednesday too, the shares of the Hyderabad-based company’s stocks witnessed the highest fall in seven months

Amara Raja Batteries posted a consolidated net profit of ₹139.4 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 41 per cent year-on-year. It is the second-largest automotive battery manufacturer in the country.