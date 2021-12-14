Anand Rathi Wealth shares listing in a few minutes

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed 9.78 times and saw strong response from retail and non institutional investors.
The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹550/share.
The primary offering was entirely offer for sale (OFS) shares with a face value of ₹10 each, in which its existing shareholders and promoters are offloading 1.20 crore shares in the range of ₹530-550 each.
Retail investors had put in bid 7.76 times the shares reserved for them, while the part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.42 times. Qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 2.50 times and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.32 times.
Anand Rathi Wealth commenced activities in FY02 as an AMFI registered mutual fund distributor and has evolved into providing well researched solutions to clients by facilitating investments in financial instruments, with presence in 11 cities in India and a representative office in Dubai.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...