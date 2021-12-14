Stocks

Anand Rathi Wealth shares listing in a few minutes

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 14, 2021

IPO price has been fixed as ₹550/share

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed 9.78 times and saw strong response from retail and non institutional investors.

The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹550/share.

The primary offering was entirely offer for sale (OFS) shares with a face value of ₹10 each, in which its existing shareholders and promoters are offloading 1.20 crore shares in the range of ₹530-550 each.

Retail investors had put in bid 7.76 times the shares reserved for them, while the part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.42 times. Qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 2.50 times and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.32 times.

Anand Rathi Wealth commenced activities in FY02 as an AMFI registered mutual fund distributor and has evolved into providing well researched solutions to clients by facilitating investments in financial instruments, with presence in 11 cities in India and a representative office in Dubai.

Published on December 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like