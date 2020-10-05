Stocks

Angel Broking shares list at 10 per cent discount

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 05, 2020

Initial public offerings by Indian companies totalled $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2020   -  cnythzl

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, declining over 10 per cent from the issue price of Rs 306 apiece.

The stock tumbled 10.13 per cent to Rs 275 on the BSE. It later tanked 16.14 per cent to Rs 256.60. At the NSE, it plunged 10.13 per cent to Rs 275 in debut trade.

The company’s market valuation was at Rs 2,390.98 crore on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was trading 530.18 points or 1.37 per cent higher at 39,227.23 and the NSE Nifty rose 147 points or 1.29 per cent to 11,563.95 in morning trade.

The initial public offer of Angel Broking was subscribed nearly four times last month. Price range for the company’s Rs 600-crore offer was fixed at Rs 305-306 apiece.

Edelweiss Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets were the managers to the offer.

Also read:

More
Angel Broking IPO subscribed nearly four times

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 05, 2020
initial public offering
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.