Angel Broking, Vested Fin join hands

Angel Broking on Thursday announced a tie-up with with Vested Finance to launch international investments for Indian investors. The tie-up with Vested Finance adds to the suite of services offered by Angel Broking. Some of the advantages of this newly added service includes ability to invest in fractional shares, no minimum balance requirement, anytime withdrawal, and a quick and easy sign-up process, it said in a release. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Angel Broking said, Our latest tie-up will further empower our customers to drive thematic investments such as Artificial Intelligence and genome-editing technology CRISPR with pre-built portfolios.

Published on February 25, 2021
