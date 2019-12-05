Another 25 basis points rate cut on the cards?

The three-day meeting of RBI, which started on Wednesday, will announce its policy statement on Thursday. The RBI is going to present its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy at a time when economic growth is struggling and retail inflation has shot past the target of 4 per cent. Despite challenging times, most marketmen expect the MPC members to lower the rate by another 25 basis points. Shares of banking, NBFC, automobile, realty and FMCG companies will remain in focus.