Aptech (₹134.8): Buy

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
The stock of Aptech gained 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above an immediate resistance level of ₹129.5. This rally has strengthened both intermediate as well as the short-term uptrends and provides an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.
Since registering a 52-week low at ₹65.5 in late March this year, the stock has been on an intermediate-term uptrend. In early November, the stock took support at around ₹110 and continued uptrend. The stock trades well above the 50- and 200-day moving averages.
There has been an increase in daily volume over the past four trading sessions. Recently, the daily relative strength index has re-entered the bullish zone from the neutral region. Moreover, the weekly RSI has also entered the bullish zone backing the uptrend. The daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators feature in the positive terrain implying buying interest.
The short-term outlook is bullish for Aptech. It can continue to trend upwards and hit the price targets of ₹141 and ₹143 in the forthcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹131.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...