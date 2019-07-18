APTEL stays AP Discom order seeking tariff reduction for SEI Green Flash

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), on a petition moved by SEI Green Flash, has stayed the demand made by the AP Discom seeking reduction in power tariffs and also calling upon it to raise fresh bills with the proposed reduced tariffs.

In an Interim application made to the APTEL, Manjula Chellur, Chairperson and SD Dubey, Member Technical, ruled, “Prima facie, we find that without any opportunity of being heard to the Appellant, the letter seems to have been addressed. We therefore, opine that the said consequences mentioned in the letter dated July 12, 2019 have been stayed till further orders. Further, we direct the Discom to pay the tariff at the approved rate of ₹3.74 per KWh till the next date of hearing.”

The Bench directed that the matter be listed on August 26, 2019 permitting the respondents to file objections and reply in the application as also the main appeal by serving advanced copy to the other side (SEI).

In the case of SEI Green Flash, the approved tariff in terms of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) pertaining to the project implemented by it was ₹3.74 for certain period. When the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Discom reduced the tariff to ₹3 per unit for a certain period, the Appellant had filed this appeal.

Meanwhile, the respondent Discom on July 12, 2019 sent a letter to the Appellant reducing the tariff to ₹2.44 per Kwh from the date of commissioning of the project — October 27, 2017.

The current interim application was made in the ongoing appeal at the APTEL.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government through the Discoms has served notice to project developers calling upon them to bring down tariffs to ₹2.44 per unit and also raise new bills at this rate and not at the contracted PPA rate.

The APTEL has stayed the notice issued by distribution AP Discom to three Greenko Energy group firms asking for a drastic reduction in solar power tariff. The government had issued notices to Greenko ordering them to reduce the power tariff from ₹4.50 to ₹2.44 per unit. The Tribunal has stayed these orders till the next hearing on August 28.