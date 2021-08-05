Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO to open on August 10

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Retail-focused Aptus Value Housing Finance will open its initial public offering on August 10 and close on August 12.
“The price band for the offer is at ₹346 to ₹353 per equity share,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.
At the upper band of the price range, it will raise about ₹2,780 crore.
The offer comprises of a fresh issuance of about 1.42 crore equity shares, aggregating up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of 6.45 crore shares by selling shareholders including Padma Anandan, JIH II, Aravali Investment Holdings, Madison India Opportunities IV, GHIOF Mauritius, KM Mohandass HUF, Saurabh Vijay Bhat and R Umasuthan.
Anchor investors will be able to participate on August 9, which is one working day prior to the bid or offer opening date.
“The net proceeds from the offer will be utilised towards augmenting the company’s Tier 1 capital requirements,” it further said.
ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the BRLMs to the offer.
