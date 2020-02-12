Stocks

Archidply to turn ex-date for demerger

| Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

 

Shares of Archidply Industries will turn ex-date for the proposed demerger on February 14. Shareholders of Archidply Industries, the demerged company, are entitled to receive shares of Archidply Decor Ltd, the resulting company, in the ratio of one new equity share for every four equity shares in ADL. Investors wishing to participate in the scheme of arrangement need to own Archidply shares by Wednesday. The stock on Tuesday closed at ₹30.60, down 2.55 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on February 12, 2020
Archidply Industries Ltd
