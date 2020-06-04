Asian shares hit two-month high as economic optimism spreads

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Asian shares rose to a two-month high on Thursday as government stimulus expectations supported investor confidence in an economic recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, earlier touching the highest since March 9.
Shares in Australia rose 0.66 per cent after the country's prime minister unveiled a fourth stimulus package to repair the economy.
Chinese shares were little changed due to lingering worries about diplomatic tension between the US and China, while US stock futures fell 0.23 per cent.
The euro held onto gains before a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday, where policymakers are expected to increase debt purchases to support the bloc's weakest economies.
Oil prices fell, reversing gains made the previous session, due to uncertainty about supply cuts by major producers.
Markets for risk assets have been on a tear, carrying some stock market indexes to within sight of levels before the coronavirus outbreak.
The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are close to overtaking all-time closing highs registered in February.
“Liquidity provision by central banks and expectations that more is coming is helping to support the recent drive in risk markets,” ANZ Research senior economist Liz Kendall and strategist David Croy, said in a note early on Thursday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese shares snapped a three-day winning streak and fell 0.06 per cent.
Hong Kong's stock market gave up early gains and traded 0.12 per cent lower due to concerns about Beijing's plans for a new national security law for the former British colony.
The euro held near multi-month highs in Asia amid growing expectations the ECB will increase the size of its 750 billion euro ($669 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, when it meets on Thursday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year eased slightly to 0.7425 per cent in Asia on Thursday.
A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, reached 55 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest level since mid-March. A steepening curve often points to a stronger economy.
Governments around the world have gradually started to lift tough lockdown measures imposed to contain the coronavirus which has infected nearly 6.4 million people and killed over 379,000.
Markets await Friday's US Labour Department May jobs report, which is expected to show the unemployment rate soaring to a post-World War Two high of nearly 20 per cent from 14.7 per cent in April.
On Wednesday, a report showed US private payrolls fell less than expected in May, suggesting layoffs were abating as businesses reopen.
US crude dipped 1.85 per cent to $36.60 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.18 per cent to $39.32 per barrel.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,704.31 an ounce early on Thursday after losing 1.6 per cent on Wednesday.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of VIP Industries at current levels. After ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...